AAP MP Sanjay suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon Session

Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha Chairma Jagdeep Dhankar named Sanjay Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him. Soon after suspending Singh, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM as opposition members continued to create uproar in the House.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session of Parliament for 'having repeatedly violated directives of the Chair'.

Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend Singh, which was adopted by the House by voice vote. Vice President and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar approved the motion.

Before the motion was moved, Dhankhar named Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him. Soon after suspending Singh, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM as opposition members continued to create uproar in the House.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman suspends AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session during the Opposition's protest in the House over the Manipur issue pic.twitter.com/YpNYIhhMck — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

On Singh's suspension, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "If Sanjay Singh is suspended for raising his voice for the truth, then we will not be upset. Our legal team will look into this matter, but this is unfortunate."

The Opposition is creating an uproar demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the situation in Manipur.