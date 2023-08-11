AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha for alleged misconduct and violation of rules in proposing names for a select committee.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday suspended Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha from the Upper House of the Parliament for "violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct."

"Taking a holistic view on the gravity of his misdemeanour, violation of rules, defiant attitude and inappropriate conduct, I find it expedite invoking Rule 266," Dhankhar said.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announces, "...I suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges." pic.twitter.com/OXMGitpdMQ — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

Chahdha's suspension is pending a report by the privileges committee.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion on the last day of the Parliament's ongoing Monsoon Session, seeking action against the AAP leader for allegedly misrepresenting Rajya Sabha members in a proposed select committee for the Delhi services bill.

The motion was passed in favour of Chahda's suspension by a unanimous voice vote.

On Wednesday, Chadha was accused of proposing the names of four MPs for the constitution of the select committee without their consent. Vice President Dhankahr referred their complaints to the privileges committee to examine and investigate the matter.

Chadha, however, has denied these allegations , claiming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to "suppress" his voice as he sought to "expose" its "double standards."

"I will approach the Committee of Privileges and court of law against the BJP Lok Sabha members who levelled the false allegations of forgery against me," Chadha said.

"The Government took this one-sided decision inside the parliament without listening to the Opposition’s side, which I believe is wrong," AAP MP Sushil Gupta said.

According to the rules, neither a member's consent nor signature is required to propose his or her name for a Select Committee.

"Any member can propose the name of any other member without a written consent of the member or signature," the AAP MP said, showing the rule book at the press conference.

The monsoon session, which started on July 20, is scheduled to end on Friday, August 11.

