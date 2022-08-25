Few AAP MLAs go incommunicado ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's meeting to discuss BJP's poaching attempts

By CNBCTV18.com

A total of 53 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs out of 62 attended a meeting called by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party, reports said.

The meeting that was scheduled to begin at 11 am concluded within a few minutes. While all the 62 AAP legislators in Delhi were contacted ahead of the meeting, at least seven MLAs had gone incommunicado. While the Delhi Assembly Speaker was abroad, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is in Himachal Pradesh.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said the BJP's operation lotus has failed in Delhi. "BJP contacted our 12 MLAs and told them to break the party. They wanted to break away 40 MLAs and were offering Rs 20 crores each. Now we are going to Mahatma Gandhi Smriti," he said.

BJP leaders have dismissed the AAP's "poaching" claim, terming it a "public stunt" by the Kejriwal-led party. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the AAP is trying to divert people's attention and questioned Kejriwal's "silence" over the Delhi excise policy.

Four AAP MLAs who had claimed on Wednesday that they were approached by BJP leaders with an offer to switch sides said they were told that the saffron party was in touch with "20-25 MLAs" of the Kejriwal-led party.