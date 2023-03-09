AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj take oath as Delhi cabinet ministers 

Atishi, who represents the Kalkaji constituency, will handle education, PWD, power and tourism departments, while Bharadwaj will look after health, urban development, water and industries.

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj took oath as cabinet ministers in the Arvind-Kejriwal led Delhi government on Thursday. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena administered the oath to the AAP legislators to occupy the two cabinet berths which fell vacant following the resignation of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and minister Satyendar Jain over allegations of corruption.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to Atishi ji and Saurabh ji on assuming the new responsibilities. You both have to take forward the good work of Manish ji and Satyendra ji. People have high expectations from both of you," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Bharadwaj replied: "Sir, we are your disciples. Manish ji and Jain saab are our elder brothers. The Centre conspired to put them in jail. They will come out soon and take care of their work. Thank you very much for the responsibility you have given us in this difficult time. Their work will not stop, Delhi's work will not stop."

President Draupadi Murmu earlier accepted the resignations of Sisodia and Jain and appointed Bharadwaj and Atishi as ministers in the Delhi government. LG Saxena had recommended the names of Atishi and Bharadwaj to President Murmu for appointment as Cabinet ministers following a recommendation from Kejriwal for their elevation to the Cabinet.

Atishi has been a key member of Sisodia's education team and is known for her work in improving the education system in Delhi. She was also a Lok Sabha candidate for the AAP in the 2019 General Elections but lost to BJP's Gautam Gambhir.

Saurabh Bharadwaj who is also the party's national spokesperson, has been elected as an MLA three times since 2013, defeating BJP candidates by large margins. He was also a cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government for a brief period in 2014. Currently, he represents the Greater Kailash constituency.

Atishi and Bharadwaj will be attending the Delhi Assembly's Budget Session commencing from March 17 as ministers after their swearing in on March 9, party sources said.