AAP leaders react to BJYM protests outside Kejriwal's house

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Wednesday reacted to the protests by BJP youth wing BJYM outside party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house in the national capital.

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), led by its president Tejasvi Surya , staged a protest at Kejriwal's residence in Delhi, demanding his apology for allegedly "mocking" Kashmiri Pandits.

The BJP and AAP have been engaged in a word of wars over 'The Kashmir Files' movie, with Kejriwal recently attacking the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly over it.

The BJP leaders and workers have been assailing Kejriwal and accusing him of "mocking" the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and terming the movie based on their "genocide" in Kashmir a lie.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that BJP "goons" damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at Kejriwal's residence during a protest. The boom barrier at the gate was also broken, he said.

"The goons of the BJP resorted to vandalism at CM Arvind Kejriwal's house. BJP's police instead of stopping them took them to the gate of the house," Sisodia said in another tweet.

Reacting to the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a tweet alleged that the frustration of the BJP is clearly visible after the crushing defeat in the Punjab Assembly polls at the hands of AAP. "The attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house in the presence of police is a cowardly act. Now, it is clear that the BJP is afraid of only AAP and Arvind Kejriwal," Mann said in a tweet.

Later while addressing a press conference, Sisodia alleged that after its poll defeat in Punjab, the BJP wants to "kill" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said they will lodge a formal complaint in this connection.

"As it could not defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the Punjab polls, the BJP now wants to kill him. Today's attack on the chief minister's house shows that the BJP, with the help of the police, wants to kill Kejriwal. We will lodge a formal complaint against this," Sisodia alleged.

He said the "life-threatening attack" on Kejriwal was "properly planned".

Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, "the rulers of the country are scared".

"CM @ArvindKejriwal's HOUSE ATTACKED BY BJP GOONS! #BJPKeGunde broke CCTV cameras, security barriers & boom barriers at Delhi CM's House, all in the presence of Delhi Police," Hayer tweeted.

"Punjab's victory has made it clear that the country's next PM will be @ArvindKejriwal. This is why the BJP is scared,"Hayer tweeted in Hindi.

Punjab Tourism and Culture Minister Harjot Singh Bains said how can a chief minister's residence, that too one like Arvind Kejriwal's, be "attacked by goons in presence of the Delhi Police".

Delhi Home minister Satyendar Jain also alleged that the "attack by the BJP people took place in the presence of Delhi Police personnel".

However, BJYM national Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said the workers and leaders of the organization staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence but did not resort to vandalism.

"We were stopped by the police and around 20-25 of our members and leaders, including Tejasvi Surya, were detained and taken to a police station. They were later released," Bagga said.