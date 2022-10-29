    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    AAP leader, eight members join BJP in Jammu
    BJP president of the union territory Ravinder Raina and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma welcomed them to the party at its headquarters in Jammu.

    Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Satish Sharma Shastri and eight activists joined the BJP in Jammu on Saturday, saying only this party can strengthen the nation and serve people.

    BJP president of the union territory Ravinder Raina and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma welcomed them to the party at its headquarters in Jammu.
    Ashish Abrol, Rakesh Shastri, Rakesh Bali, Ashok Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Sunita Devi, Charu Abrol and Madan Lal Sharma were the others who switched over to the BJP from the AAP.
    Raina said Shastri was a dedicated social worker and hoped that all the new members abided by the party's principles.
    Shastri said he repented his earlier decision to join the AAP and that only the BJP can strengthen the nation. "I am now feeling alive, enlightened and ready to serve the people," he added.
    Jugal Sharma said the gates of the BJP are open for all those who want to serve the people and strengthen "nationalist forces".
    Also Read: AAP to declare CM face for Gujarat Assembly polls on Nov 4, seeks public opinion to decide candidate
    (Edited by : Asmita Pant)
