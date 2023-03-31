AAP releases Karnataka poll manifesto | Here's all that they're promising

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh released the party manifesto at a press conference in Bengaluru, a few hours after the Election Commission announced the Karnataka assembly polls schedule.

The Aam Aadmi Party on March 29 released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka polls on May 10. The party has listed 10 guarantees in its document and is gearing up to contest in all 224 seats of the Assembly. Here's what they've promised.

The 10 guarantees by the AAP include 300 units of free electricity per month, 80 percent reservation to locals in jobs, and 33 percent reservation to women in government jobs if voted to power.

Here's an itemised list of the Aam Aadmi Party's promises ahead of the Karnataka Election 2023 on May 10:

1. 300 units of free electricity per month

2. 80 percent reservation to locals in jobs

3. 33 percent reservation and free city bus rides to women in government jobs

4. 2 lakh jobs every year and fill up vacant posts

5. Mandatory Kannada proficiency for state government jobs

6. Government schools to be made better than private schools

7. Committee to be set up to fix and regulate private school fees

8. Regularise jobs of contractual teachers in Karnataka

9. Free city bus transport facility for students

10. Six-month employability training with Rs 5,000 a month stipend for students who pass Class 12

11. Voting age lowered to 16 years for local body elections

12. Rs 1,000 per month as "empowerment allowance" for women below the poverty line

13. Farm laws to be repealed with an MSP provision based on the Swaminathan committee report

14. Guaranteed 12-hour free power for farming

15. Increase in monthly pension for old age from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500; for widows from Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 (additional Rs 500 per dependent child); for minor disabilities from Rs 600 to Rs 1,500; and for major disabilities from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,500

16. Free health care services from medicines to surgeries

17. Establishment of Delhi-model mohalla clinics in every locality and panchayat

18. Doorstep delivery of ration and government services

”It’s not just a poll manifesto, it’s a list of 10 guarantees which we will fulfil as we did in Delhi and Punjab,” Singh said.

The AAP’s Karnataka unit convener Prithvi Reddy and other office bearers from the state were present at the press conference.

Voting for the Karnataka election 2023 will take place on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

With agency inputs.