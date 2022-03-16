AAP invited me for Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in, Congress didn't call for Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari

Highlighting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had invited him for Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in as Punjab's chief minister, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday took a swipe at his own party saying he was not an invitee to former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's oath-taking ceremony.

Tewari shared an invite for the swearing-in of Mann on Twitter but said he would not be able to make it as Parliament was in session. Mann was sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab at a simple ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

“I congratulate Bhagwant Mann on being sworn in as Chief Minister I thank him for inviting me to his swearing-in. Due to Parliament being in session I will not be able to make it," he said on Twitter.

"It is ironic I was not invited to Charanjit Singh Channi's swearing-in though he was one of my MLA's (sic)," his tweet further read.