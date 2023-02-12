AAP holds protests against Adani, Modi in various places including Srinagar, Delhi, Kolkata, demands JPC probe

The opposition parties have been demanding a joint party probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations against the Adani Group.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday heldd protests in various places across the country against billionaire Gautam Adani and prime minister Narendra Modi. The party workers, led by AAP's central Kashmir youth president Jibran Dar, assembled in Jawahar Nagar area. The police, however, stopped the party from staging a protest outside the BJP office in Srinagar.

The protesters alleged that the prime minister favoured Gautam Adani while doing nothing for the ordinary people.

AAP also staged a protest outside the BJP office in Jammu. The protesters alleged that the Modi government helped Adani with all the resources and made him become the world's second richest person.

Terming it independent India's "biggest scam", senior AAP leader T S Tony said, "In 2014, Adani's assets were worth Rs 37,000 crore. They increased to Rs 59,000 crore in 2018, Rs 2.5 lakh crore in 2020 and Rs 13 lakh crore in 2022."

Another band of AAP activists held a rally in Kolkata demanding a JPC probe into the financial allegations against the Gautam Adani led conglomerate. Party works also gathered in parts of Punjab including Chandigarh, and wanted to "gherao" the office of the Punjab BJP in Sector 37 here to register their protest against the party-led central government.

Also Read: Adani Group firms pledge more shares for SBI

Barricades were put up and a heavy deployment of police was made to prevent the protesters from heading towards the Punjab BJP office. Police also used a water cannon when AAP workers tried to force their way towards the BJP office. Police later detained several party leaders and workers.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday also protested outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi demanding JPC probe in the Adani matter.

The opposition parties have been demanding a joint party probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations against the Adani Group.

The Hindenburg Research’s report details a web of Adani-family controlled offshore shell entities in tax havens, from the Caribbean, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates, that it claims were used to facilitate corruption, money laundering and taxpayer theft, while siphoning money from the group’s listed companies.

Also Read: Adani Group hires US legal top firm Wachtell to fight the case against Hindenburg