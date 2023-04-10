English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsAAP gets national party status, Trinamool, NCP, CPI lose it

AAP gets national party status, Trinamool, NCP, CPI lose it

AAP gets national party status, Trinamool, NCP, CPI lose it
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 10, 2023 9:09:51 PM IST (Updated)

The Election Commission on Monday accorded national party status to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). It however withdrew the same for the Communist Party of India (CPI), Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Election Commission on Monday accorded national party status to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Recommended Articles

View All
Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


It however withdrew the same for the Communist Party of India (CPI), Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).
In an order issued on Monday, the Commission also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram.
The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states — Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is in power in Delhi and Punjab.
The poll panel said that the status of NCP, CPI and the Trinamool Congress as national political parties would be withdrawn.
The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National People's Party (NPP) and the AAP are now national parties.
Also read: Sharad Pawar asks ‘should an educational degree be political issue?’ | A look at his stance on recent issues
The Commission said that NCP and Trinamool Congress will be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively based on their performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.
It also granted "recognised state political party" status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya and the Tipra Motha in Tripura.
(With agencies inputs)
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Apr 10, 2023 8:07 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)Election CommissionNationalist Congress Party (NCP)Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Next Article

Delhi HC to hear in May Sharjeel Imam’s plea for bail in sedition case

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X