AAP starts 2024 war with 'Modi hatao, desh bachao' posters and rally at Jantar Mantar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is launching a nationwide campaign with the slogan "Modi hatao, desh bachao" (remove Modi, save the country) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a rally at Jantar Mantar on March 23, which will be attended by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

The posters have raised a furore in political circles. Delhi Police has registered 49 FIRs (revised from their original quote of 100) and arrested six people linked with the posters with remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were splattered on walls and electricity poles in the national capital last night.

There was no mention of the printing press or publisher on the posters but the Delhi Police registered cases under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act and started an investigation into the matter. The police intercepted a van leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office and seized some posters, leading to the arrests. The investigation is ongoing. AAP has objected to the removal of the posters and the police action.

मोदी सरकार की तानाशाही चरम पर है‼️ इस Poster में ऐसा क्या आपत्तिजनक है जो इसे लगाने पर मोदी जी ने 100 F.I.R. कर दी?PM Modi, आपको शायद पता नहीं पर भारत एक लोकतांत्रिक देश है।एक पोस्टर से इतना डर! क्यों? pic.twitter.com/RLseE9Djfq— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 22, 2023

The issue has escalated into a Twitter and Facebook war between some of India's biggest and oldest political parties with the BJP accusing the Congress of deleting its Facebook ad with the objectionable slogan.

Congress lies blatantly after deleting Facebook ad of ‘Modi hatao desh bachao’ which was promoted in Pakistan. Read facts here. https://t.co/EjPRL8PGJn https://t.co/sGNcP7QrF4 — BJP (@BJP4India) October 18, 2018

Where and when is the rally?

The rally will be held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on March 23, 2023, which marks the 91st anniversary of the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar.

Why?

AAP is sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with today's rally, which is being held to launch a nationwide campaign with the slogan "Modi hatao, desh bachao." AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the rally will remember the sacrifices of Singh and Rajguru.

The rally comes after Kejriwal's recent statement on the proposed meeting of eight non-Congress, non-BJP chief ministers and a possible third front ahead of the 2024 general elections. Kejriwal had stated that it was a platform being built for governance, not a political platform.

Kejriwal acknowledged that he was breaking the protocol that required all eight chief ministers to jointly hold a press conference and make the announcement.

The chief ministers include Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana), Hemant Soren (Jharkhand) and Mann.

While the conspicuous absence of any other opposition party may be seen as a dampener, Rai said there will be communication with others as the campaign progresses.