AAP councillor joins BJP ahead of MCD Standing Committee election

homepolitics NewsAAP councillor joins BJP ahead of MCD Standing Committee election

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 24, 2023 1:24:18 PM IST (Updated)

The election of six members of the MCD Standing Committee will be held at the MCD House on Friday.

In a major jolt to the ruling AAP, its Bawana councillor Pawan Sherawat joined BJP ahead of the election. This comes two days after AAP won polls for mayor and Deputy mayor.
Sehrawat alleged that he was distressed as the AAP councillors were instructed to create a ruckus in the MCD House meeting.
Rebel AAP councillor was welcomed by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and general secretary Harsh Malhotra among other senior leaders. Malhotra said there was "dissent" among AAP cocouncillors.
However, AAP said that it is confident about upcoming election. "We are confident that we will win the Standing Committee election just like the mayoral election," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said to ANI earlier today.
AAP Shelly Oberoi was elected as Delhi's new mayor on Wednesday after over two hours of voting for municipality's top position.
The House of MCD was adjourned 15 times on Wednesday and Thursday.
Also Read:Delhi finally gets new mayor as Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi wins elections
With inputs from PTI.
First Published: Feb 24, 2023 1:21 PM IST
