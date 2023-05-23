Arvind Kejriwal to meet opposition leaders to ensure bill on Delhi services is not passed in Rajya Sabha

homepolitics NewsArvind Kejriwal to meet opposition leaders to ensure bill on Delhi services is not passed in Rajya Sabha

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 3:27:03 PM IST (Updated)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will be meeting several opposition leaders to ensure that a bill related to the centre's ordinance nullifying the Supreme Court order on services matters is not passed in the Rajya Sabha.

"Today, I am starting my journey around the country for the rights of the people of Delhi. The Supreme Court had passed a judgement giving justice to the people of Delhi. The Centre snatched away those rights by bringing the ordinance," Kejriwal said.
Moreover, Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced to hold a "maha rally" at Ramlila Maidan here on June 11 to mark their protest against what they call the "black ordinance".
First Published: May 23, 2023 3:25 PM IST
