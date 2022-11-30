Arvind Kejriwal on freebies: Giving things for free doesn't affect the economy

"Economy isn't affected by giving things for free. But thefts and robbery harm the economy," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an exclusive interview with News 18.

Ahead of MCD polls and the Gujarat Assembly Elections, Delhi Chief Minister said doling out freebies doesn't affect the economy. In an exclusive interview with News 18 Hindi, Kejriwal said: "Economy isn't affected by giving things for free. But thefts and robbery harm the economy."

He said this while launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He alleged that the BJP "hasn't been giving anything for free in Gujarat for 27 years" and yet has garnered a "debt of around Rs 3.5 lakh crore". He said, "We have given everything for free in Delhi, but there's no debt on us". He added that the central government doesn't lack money and accused it of theft.

Kejriwal's statement comes in the backdrop of controversy over freebies promised by political parties during elections to woo voters.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the political culture of “revdi" or freebies. Reacting to this, Kejriwal had asked: "Why should they not get free education, treatment, medicines and electricity?"

He said politicians get so many facilities for free. "Banks waived the loans of so many rich people... do not insult the common man," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had said. He had also reiterated that education and healthcare are key to becoming a rich country.

The row over freebies was heard in the Supreme Court in August this year. The Supreme Court had said that it cannot prevent political parties from making promises, adding that there has to be debate and discussion on freebies. The court had then allowed time for all parties to submit suggestions, and arguments to an expert panel for defining freebies and posted the matter for hearing on August 22.