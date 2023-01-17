'Begani shaadi mei abdulla diwana' — Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hits out at L-G over Finland teachers' tour

Kejriwal in his speech listed out how the Delhi LG VK Saxena was interfering in the working of the state government, checking files even for grammar and punctuation, like a teacher checks a student's homework.

Amid the showdown at the winter session of the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena over his alleged interference in government proceedings, especially the barring of teacher training in Finland.

"If there is no power of the elected governments, so why was the war of Independence fought at all?" Kejriwal asked as he addressed the House on Tuesday. He also said that the L-G had told the BJP that it was because of him that the party won 104 deaths in the recently held MCD polls.

Here are some top quotes from Kejriwal's address in the Delhi Assembly:

> “L-G asked to conduct training of teachers in India. Finland has the best education across the world. Begani shaadi mei abdulla diwana…kaun hai L-G, kahan se aa gaya LG ? Humare sar pe baith jaate hain L-G" (Who is the L-G, where did he come from? He is sitting on our heads). Will they now decide where we will send our children to study?

> "L-G told me that it is because of him that BJP won 104 seats in the MCD else BJP would not have won even 20"

> "I told the L-G that you are using the same language as the viceroy: ‘You bloody Indians you don’t know how to govern’...L-G is saying 'You bloody Indians, you don’t know how to govern'".

> "My teachers never checked my homework the way the L-G is checking my files: handwriting is bad, spelling is wrong, comma is not here etc."

> "Supreme Court says that there is no independent authority vested in Lieutenant Governor to take decisions...but, L-G argued that he is the administrator and has supreme powers."

> "What gives you power to order cost benefit analysis? So many BJP MPs and MLAs have studied abroad. Did their parents do any cost benefit analysis?...I don’t object to that. I object to the mindset of not allowing children of the poor to get good education. L-G saab has the same mindset."

> "How did you appoint 10 Aldermen...He said administrator shall appoint 10 aldermen. Then, I showed the 2019 SC order where it said that - places where administrator is written, it would also apply to ministers."

What happened earlier in the day:

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday suspended five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs for the day after they protested against AAP MLA Atishi's calling attention motion on the issue of alleged "illegal interferences" of Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena in the education of children and training of teachers.

BJP legislators Ajay Mahawar, Jitendra Mahajan, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma and Anil Bajpai were marshalled out of the House on Goel's directions. Introducing the calling attention motion, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi said Delhi is the only state which has earmarked a quarter of its budget for education.

The Kejriwal government has increased the budget for training of teachers by 10 times which has transformed the education system in the capital, she said. "The LG's order to stop teachers from training in Finland is illegal. He holds a constitutional post and is not a BJP agent. He doesn't have power to take independent decisions according to Supreme Court orders," Atishi said.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed officers were obstructing works at "the behest of the BJP-appointed LG while the BJP MLAs are alleging that Delhi government is not able to work".

AAP MLAs staged repeated protests against LG Saxena's alleged interference in the working of the city government, leading to repeated adjournments.

(With inputs from PTI)