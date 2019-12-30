#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Aaditya Thackeray joins dad in Maharashtra ministry

Updated : December 30, 2019 03:37 PM IST

The 29-year-old won the October 21 Assembly polls with a thumping majority from Mumbai's Worli constituency.
Aaditya hit the headlines in 2010 for leading a protest against author Rohinton Mistry's book "Such a Long Journey" in the University of Mumbai's English Literature curriculum.
Aaditya Thackeray joined politics in 2009 and since then has been actively working in the organisation, building a cadre of new young leaders by being in the background.
