Aaditya Thackeray joins dad in Maharashtra ministry
Updated : December 30, 2019 03:37 PM IST
The 29-year-old won the October 21 Assembly polls with a thumping majority from Mumbai's Worli constituency.
Aaditya hit the headlines in 2010 for leading a protest against author Rohinton Mistry's book "Such a Long Journey" in the University of Mumbai's English Literature curriculum.
Aaditya Thackeray joined politics in 2009 and since then has been actively working in the organisation, building a cadre of new young leaders by being in the background.
