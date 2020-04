Registering on Aarogya Setu app will become mandatory on new phones before they can be used, News18 reported, citing government sources. The government is planning to have the app pre-installed on all new phones and get the users to register on the app before they can operate the phones, the report added.

To ensure compliance, the government will appoint nodal agencies, which will act as point of contact for smartphone companies. They will ensure there are no skippable steps in setting up the app on new devices.

Currently, there is no clarity on how the move will be enforced on feature phones, which comprise a sizeable portion of mobile phones in India.

Aarogya Setu app is managed by the government. It was launched as a contact tracing app to zero-in people who may have come in contact with a coronavirus-positive person.

However, the mandatory installation of the app on all new phones is likely to raise the spectre of government surveillance of mobile phones. The move, if it becomes policy, will likely be challenged in the courts.

On Wednesday, the union government instructed all its employees to “immediately” download the Aarogya Setu app in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. It further instructed them to do a daily health check on the app.