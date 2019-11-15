A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

Supreme Court says CJI office under RTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the office of Chief Justice comes under the Right to Information Act. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Sanjeev Khanna and Deepak Gupta pronounced that the Chief Justice Office is as a public authority under RTI, and upheld the Delhi High Court verdict of 2010.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea post record losses over unpaid government dues

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have reported record losses for the quarter ended September 30 after they made heavy provisions for outstanding government dues, arising from a Supreme Court verdict on annual gross revenue. The two firms reported combined losses of over Rs 75,00 crore.

Government extends deadline for filing of GST annual returns; forms simplified

The government has extended the deadline for filing GST annual returns for 2017-18 to December 31 and for the financial year 2018-19, to March 31 next year. The dates for filing the reconciliation statement has also been extended accordingly. The government has also decided to simplify two GST forms, GSTR-9 and GSTR -9C, to help filing of tax returns.

Retail inflation crosses RBI's target but rate cut still on the cards amid economic slowdown

India's retail inflation breached the central bank's medium-term target of 4 percent in October for the first time in 15 months, on the back of higher food prices. Most economists, however, expect the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to look past the inflation data and cut rates for a sixth straight time next month with economic growth and industrial output sagging to six-year lows.

SC upholds disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs but allows them to contest polls

The Supreme Court has upheld the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs but rejected the Assembly Speaker's decision to disqualify them for the entire term. The top court, however, refrained from commenting on the validity of the resignation though. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana ruled that the Assembly Speaker is not empowered to disqualify MLAs till the end of the term of the House, allowing the MLAs to contest the upcoming bypolls in the state.

India's GDP growth likely to slip below 5 percent in Q2

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth may not see an uptick in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020 and may further slip below 5 percent recorded in the first quarter, government sources told CNBC-TV18. The government will release Q2FY20 GDP data on November 29.

Amit Shah breaks his silence, rejects Sena’s claim that BJP promised rotational CM post

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the opposition of doing "outright politics" over the Centre's decision to impose President's rule in Maharashtra and asserted that any party can even now stake a claim before the governor to form a new government in the state if it has a majority.

Exclusive: Essel Group to sell Zee Entertainment shares to institutional investors soon

Zee Entertainment is looking to resolve its long-standing issue of high promoter pledge against shares, with promoter Essel Group due to sell shares to a clutch of institutional investors, people familiar with the matter told CNBC-TV18. Zee Entertainment shares are likely to be sold to institutional investors via block trades. Lenders to Essel, including VTB Capital, a Russian investment bank, are currently in the process of transferring shares in an escrow account for sale of shares, the persons said, requesting anonymity.

Factory output falls to seven-year low in September