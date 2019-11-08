A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

Ayodhya verdict: Centre rushes paramilitary forces to Uttar Pradesh; RPF steps up vigil, cancels leave

The Centre has rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to Uttar Pradesh while the Railway police cancelled leave of its force and stepped up vigil at 78 major stations and on trains as part of its security preparedness ahead of Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict expected next week. The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

Govt introduces Rs 25,000 crore alternative investment fund for stalled housing projects

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government has introduced a Rs 25,000 crore alternative investment fund to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-income housing sector.

Qatar Airways CEO says interested in buying stake in IndiGo, not Air India

Qatar Airways on Thursday said that the airline is keen to buy a stake in IndiGo but this is not the right time for a deal as the Indian carrier is grappling with internal issues. Qatar Airways also added that it is no longer interested in buying a stake in India's national carrier Air India.

Even God cannot change the numbers of Infosys: Nilekani on whistleblower complaints

Talking about the recent whistleblower complaints that alleged that attempts were made by Infosys CEO and CFO to not recognise the reversal of $50 million on FDR contracts to avoid a reduction in profits, chairman Nandan Nilekani said that "even God cannot change the numbers of this company" as "the company has very strong processes".

SC pulls up states as Delhi-NCR pollution hits hazardous level

Observing that toxic air is a question of life and death for crores of people in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a tongue lashing to governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for their failure to curb air pollution and told them they have no right to be in power if they don't bother about people.

PM Narendra Modi decides against joining RCEP trade deal

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) does not address satisfactorily India's outstanding issues and concerns. In such a situation, it is not possible for India to join RCEP agreement, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

RBI tightens pay norms for bank chiefs

The Reserve Bank of India has overhauled the compensation norms for heads of private banks, aligning the paychecks with the performance of banks as well as risk outcomes. The regulator released final guidelines on the compensation of Whole Time Directors/ Chief Executive Officers/ Material Risk Takers and Control Function staff of all private banks, which will come into effect starting April 2020.

Unprecedented protests by Delhi Police against attack on colleagues

In unprecedented protests by Delhi police, thousands of its personnel on Tuesday laid siege outside the Police Headquarters for 11 hours and staged a virtual revolt sparked by two attacks on their colleagues before calling off their stir following multiple appeals including from their chief. The protests in which families of the personnel also took to streets were withdrawn in the night after an assurance by senior officers that their grievances will be addressed.

