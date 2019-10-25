A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

BJP misses halfway mark in Haryana; spars with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over CM post

In Maharashtra, the incumbent BJP and its alliance partner Shiv Sena may make history by forming the government for the second time in a row. BJP won 105 seats, while ally Shiv Sena got 56 seats. In the Opposition, the Congress took 44 constituencies and NCP bagged 54 seats. In Haryana, BJP has won 40 seats, six seats short of the majority mark. The Congress bagged 31 seats. Emerging as the kingmaker and the third-largest party Dushyant Chautala’s JJP has won 10 seats.

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray wins Worli, becomes first family member to enter Maharashtra Assembly

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, the first member of his family to take part in an election, has made a spectacular debut in the Maharashtra politics by winning the 2019 Assembly election with a margin of over 67,000 against his immediate rival. The 29-year-old Thackeray, who is also likely to play a key role in the next BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government, has won from Worli constituency. Yuva Sena leader Thackeray with 89,248 votes defeated his Nationalist Congress Party rival Suresh Mane, who has received 21,821 votes.

Sebi starts probe against Infosys over whistleblower charges

After two days of turmoil following a whistleblower complaint alleging financial irregularities, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has launched its probe into alleged non-disclosure of price-sensitive information by Infosys' management.

Infosys whistleblower complaint: Read full text of letters to board and US SEC against CEO, CFO

Infosys said it received whistleblower complaints that alleged "unethical practices" by its senior executives. The software services exporter issued a statement after an anonymous group sent letters to the board and the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that the company was taking "unethical" steps to boost short-term revenue and profit.

Indian Army destroys 4 terror launch pads in PoK in retaliatory attack

Four terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were hit and a number of terrorists killed in retaliatory artillery firing by India following the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, Army chief, General Bipin Rawat said.

Big setback for telecom firms as SC rejects definition of AGR

In a massive setback for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Communications, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the telecom companies' definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). The government and the telecom companies were locked in a legal battle in the 14-year-old case over the definition of AGR, on the basis of which the telecom department calculates levies payable by companies.

Interview: Nobel economics winner Abhijit Banerjee

India-born Abhijit Banerjee won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize on Monday along with fellow US-based economists Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for their work on fighting poverty. The wife-husband duo of Duflo and Banerjee have helped millions of children by favouring practical steps over theory, according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he talked about the state of the economy, taxation, AI and a raft of other topics.