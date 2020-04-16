  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Healthcare

A virus that hits all faiths tests religion's tie to science

Updated : April 16, 2020 08:49 AM IST

While most leaders of major religions have supported governments’ efforts to fight the pandemic by limiting gatherings, a minority of the faithful — in both religious and secular institutions — have not.
In majority-Christian Tanzania, President John Magufuli told a church congregation last month that he was “not afraid of coming here” because the virus could be combatted with belief.
Last month in Iraq, some defied a curfew to observe the anniversary of the death of revered Shiite Imam Moussa al-Kadhim.
A virus that hits all faiths tests religion's tie to science

You May Also Like

IMF proposes to deploy full $1 trillion lending capacity to support countries battling COVID-19

IMF proposes to deploy full $1 trillion lending capacity to support countries battling COVID-19

Wipro likely to get new CEO in Q1

Wipro likely to get new CEO in Q1

Growth may slip into negative in Q1: Former RBI governor C Rangarajan on COVID lockdown 

Growth may slip into negative in Q1: Former RBI governor C Rangarajan on COVID lockdown 

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement