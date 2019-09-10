#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

'A storm is coming': One migrant family's bid to reach Europe

Updated : September 10, 2019 03:22 PM IST

More than 3.5 million Syrian refugees now live in Turkey as a result of a conflict that has raged since 2011. In 2015, more than 800,000 mainly Syrian and Afghan migrants took to the seas off Turkey to make the short but perilous trip to Greece.
Dozens of migrants have died during their journey via Turkey to Europe, according to reports by state-owned Anadolu Agency. Some drowned in the Aegean Sea, others died in vehicle crashes, while many froze to death while trying to cross borders on foot.
Ahmed said he would never go back to Syria because the situation has worsened, and because he would have to serve military service and fight for President Bashar al-Assad.
'A storm is coming': One migrant family's bid to reach Europe
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IDBI Bank shares plunge 12% as net loss widens in Q1, hits multi-year low

IDBI Bank shares plunge 12% as net loss widens in Q1, hits multi-year low

Yes Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore via QIP

Yes Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore via QIP

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV