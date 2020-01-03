'A more dangerous world': US killing of Iran's Soleimani triggers global alarm
Updated : January 03, 2020 07:32 PM IST
In the Mideast, the strike ordered by US president Donald Trump that killed Iran's General Qassem Soleimani provoked waves of shock, fury and fears of worse to come.
while echoing the concerns of other Security Council members about spiralling tensions, Britain and Germany broke ranks, voicing qualified understanding for the US position.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more