Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

A look at the Islamic State affiliate's rise in Afghanistan

Updated : August 20, 2019 09:28 AM IST

The Islamic State affiliate appeared in Afghanistan shortly after the group's core fighters swept across Syria and Iraq in 2014.
The IS affiliate in Afghanistan initially numbered just a few dozen fighters, mainly Pakistani Taliban driven from their bases across the border and disgruntled Afghan Taliban attracted to IS' more extreme ideology.
In recent months the Taliban have said they have no ambitions to monopolize power in a post-war Afghanistan, while IS is committed to overthrowing the Kabul government on its path to establishing a global caliphate.
A look at the Islamic State affiliate's rise in Afghanistan
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

These top 10 stocks were upgraded, downgraded by Motilal Oswal after Q1 results

These top 10 stocks were upgraded, downgraded by Motilal Oswal after Q1 results

Donald Trump says Fed should cut interest rates by 1 percentage point

Donald Trump says Fed should cut interest rates by 1 percentage point

Gold sheds 1% as risk appetite recovers

Gold sheds 1% as risk appetite recovers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV