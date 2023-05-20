A look at political journey of G Parameshwara, to be sworn in as new Karnataka Cabinet Minister

Before entering politics Parameshwara briefly worked as a research assistant in the Department of Plant Physiology at the University of Agriculture Science, Bengaluru. He was motivated by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to enter politics and subsequently joined Congress.

The swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the next Karnataka Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as the Deputy CM will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today. Eight new MLAs will also take oath as Cabinet ministers. Veteran Congress leader and a prominent Dalit face in Karnataka politics, G Parameshwara has also made it to the list of Cabinet ministers.

He contested elections from the Koratagere constituency and defeated JD(S) candidate Sudhakar Lal by a margin of 14,347 votes in the recently concluded Assembly elections. In 2018, Parameshwara had also won from the same seat.

G Parameshwara, a prominent Dalit leader, had lost the Koratagere seat in the 2013 assembly polls when he was the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. After he lost the elections, he was made an MLC and inducted as a minister in the Siddaramaiah government.

The seasoned politician is highly educated and he also holds the recognition of being the first Dalit Deputy CM of the state.

G Parameshwara’s stature in state politics can be gauged by the fact that he was made the deputy chief minister when the Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy came to power. Furthermore, he is the longest-serving president of the KPCC as he was in the role for eight years.

Gangadhara Parameshwara, popularly known as G Parameshwara or GP to his party colleagues, holds a PhD in plant physiology from the University of Adelaide’s Waite Agricultural Research Centre. He is the head of Siddharth University in Tumkur. Started as a school in 1959 by his father the educational institution has turned into a multidisciplinary university with medical and IT institutes under its umbrella.

He made his electoral debut by winning from the Madhugiri constituency in the 1989 Assembly election. In his long political career spanning nearly four decades, Parameshwara has served as a minister on several occasions and held important portfolios like Home, Higher Education, Medical Education as well as Science and Technology.