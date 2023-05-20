A look at political journey of G Parameshwara, to be sworn in as new Karnataka Cabinet Minister

Before entering politics Parameshwara briefly worked as a research assistant in the Department of Plant Physiology at the University of Agriculture Science, Bengaluru. He was motivated by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to enter politics and subsequently joined Congress.

The swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the next Karnataka Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as the Deputy CM will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today. Eight new MLAs will also take oath as Cabinet ministers. Veteran Congress leader and a prominent Dalit face in Karnataka politics, G Parameshwara has also made it to the list of Cabinet ministers.

He contested elections from the Koratagere constituency and defeated JD(S) candidate Sudhakar Lal by a margin of 14,347 votes in the recently concluded Assembly elections. In 2018, Parameshwara had also won from the same seat.

ALSO READ |