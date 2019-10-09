Politics
A ladder to success in BJP: Here’s a list of people who started off as BJP spokespersons
Updated : October 09, 2019 04:48 PM IST
The BJP has so far had many powerful leaders, including several ministers in the present Cabinet, who started off as spokespersons.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman worked as the party's national spokesperson between 2010 and 2014.
Arun Jaitley became the BJP's national spokesperson ahead of the 1991 Lok Sabha elections.
