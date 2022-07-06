Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur — who is the bride

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with a doctor from Kurukshetra at his home on Thursday. Aam Aadmi Party colleague Raghav Chadha also shared some images on Twitter showing Mann, in his yellow turban with 'kalgi' and a gold-coloured kurta-pyjama while Kaur donned a red coloured dress.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and other leaders were also present at the ceremony.

Mann (48), the first chief minister of the state to get married while in office, is tying the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Pehowa in Kurukshetra in Haryana.

भगवंत मान और गुरप्रीत भाभी को विवाह की ढेरों शुभकामनायें। आप दोनों को भगवान खूब खुश रखे और दुनिया की सारी ख़ुशियाँ दें। https://t.co/7WjPTjuMGp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2022

Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur?

Not much is known about the new bride Gurpreet Kaur. However, it is believed that Mann's mother Harpal and sister Manpreet Kaur chose her as the CM’s bride, ABP News reported quoting sources. Both Harpal and Manpreet wanted Mann to tie the knot again.

Gurpreet is said to hail from Hisar. She had often visited Mann’s house in the past as both the families have known each other for several years. She is a Sikh by religion.

First marriage

The 48-year-old chief minister of Punjab was earlier married to Inderpreet Kaur, whom he divorced six years ago. Inderpreet Kaur now lives with their two children in the US. Both children — Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and Dilshan Mann (17) — were present at the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister earlier this year.

The comedian-turned-politician had separated from his first wife, who hailed from Barewal in Ludhiana, in 2015. In 2014, when Mann contested the Lok Sabha election from Punjab, Inderpreet campaigned for him in villages of Sangrur. Mann was elected as AAP MP for two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019.

ALSO READ | Bhagwant Mann's AAP govt announces 300 units of free electricity in Punjab

In March this year, Mann became the 17th CM of Punjab after AAP secured a thumping majority in the state. Following the win, Inderpreet had told Indian Express that she had always worked hard and prayed for Mann’s success.

“He was always in my prayers for all these years and will always continue to be,” she had said.