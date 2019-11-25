95% adults have Aadhaar, 90% trust security of their biometric data, survey reveals
Updated : November 25, 2019 01:57 PM IST
Nine in ten Aadhaar card holders trust that their data is safe in the system while eight in ten feel the biometric system has made the public distribution of rations, government employment schemes, or social pensions more reliable.
Despite Aadhaar not being a necessity for availing new SIM cards, 40 percent of the respondents said that the biometric data quickened the process of acquiring a new SIM compared to other IDs.
In Assam only 10 percent of the people have Aadhaar. Neighbouring Meghalaya has an Aadhaar penetration of 39 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more