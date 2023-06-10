The rally, a first in Maharashtra in the BJP’s special month-long campaign, is politically significant as Nanded is the home turf of senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan.

Shah's visit to the state comes days after communal clashes in Kolhapur and the growing bitterness between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition. In recent days, places like Akola, Kolhapur, Dhule, and Ahmednagar have witnessed a surge in communal clashes, adding urgency to the situation. While Shah is expected to touch upon the state's development, he will also emphasise a strong socio-political message.

Amit Shah will kickstart his party’s outreach initiative by offering prayers at Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded. This move underscores the BJP's inclusive approach and highlights the importance of Sikh voters in the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, NCP state president Jayant Patil, speaking on the recent clashes in the state, pointed out the deliberate attempt by BJP to create communal tensions. He questioned the police's inaction when posters of Aurangzeb were displayed during a public rally and criticised Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for making a statement three days after the incident.

As Maharashtra holds great significance with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP's top leadership is fully dedicated to maximise its electoral gains in the state. Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also visited the state as a part of the BJP’s outreach programme.

In the previous Lok Sabha election in 2019, the BJP secured 23 seats while its ally Shiv Sena got 18 seats. However, the political landscape has significantly changed since then, with a split in Shiv Sena and CM Eknath Shinde-led faction siding with the BJP. On the other hand, the Maha Vikash Aghadi, the three-party alliance of Congress, NCP and Sena (UBT) pose a formidable challenge for the BJP in the run-up to the next year’s Lok Sabha election.