9 years of Modi government: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address rally in Maharashtra’s Nanded today

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 10, 2023 11:35:12 AM IST (Published)

The rally, a first in Maharashtra in the BJP’s special month-long campaign, is politically significant as Nanded is the home turf of senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally today in Maharashtra's Nanded city, a first in the state as a part of the BJP's outreach program to celebrate the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Shah's visit to the state comes days after communal clashes in Kolhapur and the growing bitterness between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition. In recent days, places like Akola, Kolhapur, Dhule, and Ahmednagar have witnessed a surge in communal clashes, adding urgency to the situation. While Shah is expected to touch upon the state's development, he will also emphasise a strong socio-political message.
Amit Shah will kickstart his party’s outreach initiative by offering prayers at Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded. This move underscores the BJP's inclusive approach and highlights the importance of Sikh voters in the upcoming elections.
