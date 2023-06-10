The rally, a first in Maharashtra in the BJP’s special month-long campaign, is politically significant as Nanded is the home turf of senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan.

Shah's visit to the state comes days after communal clashes in Kolhapur and the growing bitterness between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition. In recent days, places like Akola, Kolhapur, Dhule, and Ahmednagar have witnessed a surge in communal clashes, adding urgency to the situation. While Shah is expected to touch upon the state's development, he will also emphasise a strong socio-political message.

Amit Shah will kickstart his party’s outreach initiative by offering prayers at Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded. This move underscores the BJP's inclusive approach and highlights the importance of Sikh voters in the upcoming elections.