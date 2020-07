Since the Congress-led UPA lost the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, several prominent names have walked out of the party. From Jayanthi Natarajan quitting in 2015, to Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot being sacked from his post and as deputy CM, here’s a look back at the times when the members of the grand old party chose to be vocal about the treatment meted out to them.

Jayanthi Natarajan

Former Union Minister of Environment Jayanthi Natarajan officially departed from the Congress on January 30, 2015, amidst allegations of corruption against her. However, while quitting, she accused Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders of Congress of making her a 'scapegoat' for the 'economic policy paralysis observed in the UPA-II'.

Natarajan's family had been associated with the party since the 1960s when her maternal grandfather M Bakthavatsalam served as the last Congress chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Natarajan, along with several other leaders from Tamil Nadu, had quit the Congress party during the late 90s as she was unhappy with the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, however, she decided to join the party again after Rao left office, only to quit again.

GK Vasan

GK Vasan, former Union Minister for Shipping and son of veteran Congress leader GK Moopanar, left the party in November 2014, alleging that the leadership did not give the state Congress unit the importance it deserved. He soon floated a new regional party called Desiya Tamil Maanila Congress.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was touted as the next-generation Congress leader, left the party on March 10, 2020, after he was driven to a corner in both national and Madhya Pradesh state politics following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While the party chose Kamal Nath as the CM of MP over Scindia, the latter was also ignored while deciding on the state party president post. The cold war between Scindia and senior Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath came out in the open when another colleague alleged Singh of running a proxy government in the state. Eventually, Scindia took more than 20 Congress MLAs with him and joined the BJP. After this, he was nominated for the post of MP in Rajya Sabha.

Tom Vadakkan

Once a key aide to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, prominent spokesperson Tom Vadakkan left the party after serving for almost two decades for its leaders in March 2019. He attacked his party for its stand on the Balakot airstrike as 'sad' and joined BJP in the presence of the then party president Amit Shah and minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Ranjeet Deshmukh

Ex-Maharashtra Congress president Ranjeet Deshmukh was amongst the early quitters of the party after it lost the general elections. Deshmukh, who also served as an agriculture minister in the Vilasrao Deshmukh cabinet, alleged that the party functions 'poorly' as an organisation. Eventually, he stayed away from public life due to poor health.

Chaudhary Birender Singh

Chaudhary Birender Singh arguably gained the most by walking out of Congress in 2014. Singh quit amidst in-fighting in the Haryana Congress, particularly against the then chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Eventually, he moved to BJP and was rewarded with a cabinet berth where he served as the Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Union Minister of Steel at the same time. During 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Singh fielded his son Brijendra Singh from Hisar constituency which he won.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Chief and MLA Rita Bahuguna Joshi quit Congress and joined BJP in October 2016. She hit out at Rahul Gandhi and top leaders saying the leadership was not acceptable to people as the grand old party had lost its reputation under them.

Urmila Matondkar

Actress Urmila Matondkar, who had joined Congress ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections, quit the party in barely five months saying she did not wish to be used for “petty in-house politics”.

"It is obvious that the key functionaries of Mumbai Congress are either unable or not committed to bring about a change and transformation in the organisation for the betterment of the party," she said in a statement to the media.

Sachin Pilot