West Bengal assembly elections 2021 LIVE: Campaigning for fifth phase of polls ends

Assembly elections 2021 LIVE: Campaigning for the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, in which 45 seats will go to polls on April 17, ended on Wednesday. The campaigning ended at 6.30 pm. The Election Commission has increased the silence period from 48 to 72 hours in view of the Cooch Behar killings in the fourth phase.A total of 1.13 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to decide the fate of 342 candidates, including Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state minister Bratya Basu and BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6.30 pm at 15,789 polling stations in 16 assembly seats in North 24 Parganas, eight each in Purba Bardhaman and Nadia, seven in Jalpaiguri, five Darjeeling and one in Kalimpong district.
Apr 15, 2021
11:14
BJP trying to destroy Bengal and its culture: Rahul Gandhi
Apr 15, 2021
10:30
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP and TMC in his maiden poll outing in Bengal
In his maiden campaign in pollbound West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed BJP's claim to build "Sonar Bangla"(golden Bengal) as a "mirage" and said the saffron party has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence and dividing people on the basis of language, religion, caste and creed. Gandhi also attacked ruling Trinamool Congress, saying his party would never align with the BJP and the RSS, unlike the TMC, which in the past had been an alliance partner of the saffron partyled NDA.
Apr 15, 2021
10:21
West Bengal: Doctors forum writes to Chief Secy, Election Commission raising concerns about the Covid surge.
Apr 15, 2021
09:26
PM Modi greets people on Bengali New Year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Bengalis on the beginning of their traditional new year. He also tweeted a campaign video of the BJP, which is locked in a keen contest with the ruling TMC in the West Bengal assembly elections, saying, "A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal!" "Greetings on Poyla Boishakh. Shubho Nabo Barsho!" Modi said.
Apr 15, 2021
08:48
TMC MPs meet EC; list 'shortcomings' of poll body during Bengal polls
Stepping up its criticism of the Election Commission, a delegation of TMC MPs on Wednesday met its officials and submitted a memorandum alleging shortcomings of the apex poll body during the assembly polls in West Bengal. It said that the party is bringing on record the "deplorable" state of affairs of the Election Commission in respect of its approach towards the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal during the ongoing assembly elections. The TMC listed instances under three categories inaction of the EC, underaction of the EC and overaction by the EC. In the first category, the party listed speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that they have made statements that are in "violation" of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as well as the Representation of The People Act 1951.