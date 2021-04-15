West Bengal assembly elections 2021 LIVE: Campaigning for fifth phase of polls ends

TMC MPs meet EC; list 'shortcomings' of poll body during Bengal polls

Stepping up its criticism of the Election Commission, a delegation of TMC MPs on Wednesday met its officials and submitted a memorandum alleging shortcomings of the apex poll body during the assembly polls in West Bengal. It said that the party is bringing on record the "deplorable" state of affairs of the Election Commission in respect of its approach towards the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal during the ongoing assembly elections. The TMC listed instances under three categories inaction of the EC, underaction of the EC and overaction by the EC. In the first category, the party listed speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that they have made statements that are in "violation" of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as well as the Representation of The People Act 1951.