8 MLAs of Karnataka's Congress-JDS coalition to meet Speaker

Eight MLAs from the ruling Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka on Saturday went to meet the Speaker of the state Assembly, triggering a buzz that they could resign.

Out of the eight legislators, five are from the Congress and three from Janata Dal-Secular(JD-S), according to sources.

The Speaker K.R.Ramesh Kumar, however, was not in office and the MLAs were waiting for him, sources said.

In the 225-member Assembly, the Congress-JDS led combine has 117 members, just four more than the required majority of 114. The Opposition BJP has 105 MLAs.