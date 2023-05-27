8 Chief Ministers skip Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi, BJP questions move

CMs Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal, Pinaryi Vijayan, Ashok Gehlot, Naveen Patnaik, Nitish Kumar and K Chandrashekar Rao were among those who skipped the Niti Aayog meeting Delhi.

Chief Ministers from eight opposition-governed states have skipped the NITI Aayog Council meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. This comes amidst a time that the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party and opposition parties have been at loggerheads over the inauguration of the new parliament building. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had announced the boycott of the NITI Aayog meeting as a protest to the Centre's alleged ignorance of Punjab's interest. Mann, in a note to the Centre, said that the meeting had become a mere ‘photo session’ and that there was no use in participating in the meeting until pending issues had been addressed.

Arvind Kejriwal had also written to the PM, announcing a boycott of the meeting over the Centre's ordinance, giving the Delhi LG the final authority in the transfer and posting of officers.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has not given a reason behind his absence from the important meeting in Delhi.