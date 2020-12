Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) via video conferencing.

Calling University a ‘mini India’, the Prime Minister lauded heritage of AMU, saying, "Wherever in the world they go, AMU alumni represent the rich heritage & culture of India. In its 100 years of history, AMU has crafted & polished millions of lives, giving them modern & scientific thinking & inspiring them to do something for the society & the nation,"

He asserted that it's important to not forget this power of diversity, nor let it get weakened.

"The diversity which we see here is not only the strength of this university but also of the entire nation. We should work together to ensure that spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' grows stronger day by day in the campus of Aligarh Muslim University,” he added.

Prime Minister said the nation is on a path where everyone can be assured of their constitutional rights and their future. He said that government schemes are being implemented to benefit all sections of the society 'without any discrimination'.

PM Modi also released a stamp at the event.

PM Modi noted that the dropout rate of Muslim girl students has reduced in the past few years. He said that government is committed to the education of Muslim women & their empowerment.

The Prime Minister also lauded AMU for helping the society during Covid-19 pandemic.

“Conducting free tests, making isolation wards, creating plasma banks & contributing to PM Cares Fund, all this shows the seriousness of fulfilling your obligations towards society,” he said.