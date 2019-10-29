#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
7 steps to protect yourself from Delhi’s hazardous pollution

Updated : October 29, 2019 04:14 PM IST

Abstain morning and evening walks and try to exercise only at home until the situation gets better.
An air purifier is highly recommended in the current toxic air. If you have children, elderly, pregnant woman or asthma patients in your house, then investing in an air purifier is a must.
Try to avoid traveling in open vehicles such as two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws. Instead opt for the metro, buses, and cars.
cnbc two logos
