Politics

6 ministers take oath along with Arvind Kejriwal

Updated : February 16, 2020 03:19 PM IST

Six MLAs, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai, took oath as ministers in the newly sworn Delhi Cabinet on Sunday.

Others who took oath at the Ramlila Maidan were Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain.