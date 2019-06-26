Politics
55 Asian Pacific countries endorse India for non-permanent UNSC seat
Updated : June 26, 2019 11:10 AM IST
Each year the General Assembly elects five non-permanent members for a two-year term.
India has served as a non-permanent member in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seven times.
Eight years after the end of the last term in 2012, India has been seeking to re-enter the Security Council.
