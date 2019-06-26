55 Asian Pacific countries endorse India for non-permanent UNSC seat

The United Nations' Asia-Pacific Group of 55 countries endorsed India's non-permanent membership on the Security Council for a two-year term from 2021 to 2022.

The 55 countries include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Cambodia, China, Japan, Indonesia, among others.

The five permanent members of the Council are China, France, Russia, UK and the US. The 10 non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis : five for African and Asian States; one for Eastern European States; two for the Latin American and Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States.

India has served as a non-permanent member in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seven times, 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, 1991-92 and 2011-12. Currently, there are five permanent UNSC members: US, UK, China, Russia and France.

Eight years after the end of the last term in 2012, India has been seeking to re-enter the Security Council. India had already started to make its case to be a non-permanent member of the UNSC a month ago at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj urged members of the SCO to support efforts for the comprehensive reforms of the UN Security Council to make it more representative and effective.

Swaraj said India firmly believes in the efficacy of multilateralism and adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter.