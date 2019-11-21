Politics
52 suicides reported in IITs in last 10 years, IIT-Madras tops the list, says report
Updated : November 21, 2019 02:36 PM IST
According to the report, this year alone, IIT-M has reported four cases of student suicides, including the recent ‘mysterious’ death of Fathima Latheef.
IIT-Madras has been rocked by protests after Latheef, a first-year humanities student, allegedly committed suicide in its hostel on November 9.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more