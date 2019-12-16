Politics
Citizenship Act: 50 students, detained during protests at Jamia, released
Updated : December 16, 2019 06:20 AM IST
Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said.
Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia, during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act.
