5 times when Amit Malviya was caught up in a controversy
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 5:12:11 PM IST (Published)

A complaint was lodged against BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya for a tweet mocking Rahul Gandhi. As per the complaint the animated video allegedly features altered versions of Rahul Gandhi's speeches.

The Congress party has lodged a complaint against BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly mocking Rahul Gandhi in a tweet. The case filed in Bengaluru by Congress leader Ramesh Babu alleges that Malviya made a malicious post against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to deliberately tarnish his image.

“Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game,” Malviya had said in a tweet sharing an animated video.
As per the complaint the animated video allegedly features altered versions of Rahul Gandhi's speeches.
