5 times when Amit Malviya was caught up in a controversy

A complaint was lodged against BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya for a tweet mocking Rahul Gandhi. As per the complaint the animated video allegedly features altered versions of Rahul Gandhi's speeches.

The Congress party has lodged a complaint against BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly mocking Rahul Gandhi in a tweet. The case filed in Bengaluru by Congress leader Ramesh Babu alleges that Malviya made a malicious post against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to deliberately tarnish his image.

“Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game,” Malviya had said in a tweet sharing an animated video.

Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game… pic.twitter.com/wYuZijUFAu — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 17, 2023

