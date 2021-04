Five security personnel were killed and 30 others injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The attack took place in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh.

According to police, at least 18 jawans are reported to be missing following the encounter and efforts are on to trace their whereabouts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of security personnel , and said their valour will never be forgotten. Shah also said that the government will continue its fight against such enemies of peace and progress.

I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress. May injured recover soon. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 4, 2021

This was the second major Naxal incident in the state in the last 10 days. On March 23, five DRG personnel were killed when Naxals blew up a bus carrying the security personnel with an IED in Narayanpur district.

On March 21 last year, 17 security personnel, including 12 from DRG, were killed in a Naxal ambush in Minpa area of Sukma district.