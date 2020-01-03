445 Bangladeshis returned from India in last 2 months: BGB chief
Updated : January 03, 2020 01:01 PM IST
The BGB Director said the trespassing did not create any tension between the border forces of Bangladesh and India.
BGB will continue to do its work of preventing illegal border crossings as per its mandate.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more