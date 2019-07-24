Politics
44 Indians remain on death row in Gulf countries
Updated : July 24, 2019 08:17 PM IST
The list includes 23 in the UAE, 12 in Saudi Arabia and 9 in Kuwait, says Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.
Since 2016, more than 3,000 Indian prisoners abroad have received amnesty or commutation of their sentences.
