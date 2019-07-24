44 Indians remain on death row in Gulf countries

As many as 44 Indians, including 5 who have been convicted of drug-related offences, are on death row in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The list includes 23 in the UAE, 12 in Saudi Arabia and 9 in Kuwait, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told parliament on Wednesday.

Indian Missions abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals being put in jail for violation of local laws or alleged violation of local laws. Apart from extending them all possible consular assistance, the embassies and Posts also assist in providing legal aid wherever needed. Missions and Posts also maintain a local panel of lawyers where Indian community is in sizeable numbers, the minister said.