Legal
INX Media case: CBI seeks 5-day custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram
Updated : August 22, 2019 04:13 PM IST
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing CBI in the case, argued that Chidambaram entered into a criminal conspiracy with others in the scam.
73-year-old Chidambaram was seen having a discussion with his party leaders and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vivek Tankha.
Chidambaram's family members, including his wife Nalini and son Karti, are also in the courtroom.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more