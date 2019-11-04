Economy
40% of Delhi NCR residents want to leave the city due to toxic pollution, survey reveals
Updated : November 04, 2019 01:52 PM IST
A recent survey's findings reveal that around 40 percent of the Delhi National Capital Region’s residents want to leave the city due to the horrible levels of pollution.
The number of people wanting to leave the city and its adjoining areas has increased significantly in comparison to last year when only 35 percent responded in favour of leaving.
42 percent of the respondents said that at least one of their family members visited a doctor or hospital in the past week owing to pollution in the region compared to last year’s 30 percent.
