40% of Delhi NCR residents want to leave the city due to toxic pollution, survey reveals

For the past few years it has become a ritual of sorts for the residents of Delhi and its neighbouring regions of Noida and Gurugram to not just brace for winters post-Diwali but also wake up to an odiously polluted air that chokes the breath and causes constant irritation in the eyes upon so much as a mere exposure.

It is no wonder then that a recent survey's findings reveal that around 40 percent of the Delhi National Capital Region’s residents want to leave the city due to the horrible levels of pollution.

Social media platform LocalCircles found in a study that the state administration’s inability to control pollution levels is making increasing number of the population skeptical about their future in the capital.

The number of people wanting to leave the city and its adjoining areas has increased significantly in comparison to last year when only 35 percent responded in favour of leaving. Further, 42 percent of the respondents said that at least one of their family members visited a doctor or hospital in the past week owing to pollution in the region compared to last year’s 30 percent.

Around 16 percent respondents said they would stay in NCR but travel during this period of toxic pollution, while 13 percent said they would stay as they have no option but to cope with rising pollution levels.

The survey, which received over 17,000 responses from more than 11,000 people living in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad comes at a time when the pollution levels in Delhi peaked to a three-year high on Sunday.

The Delhi government had on Friday directed closure of schools until November 5 and banned construction activities after the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency as air quality plummeted.