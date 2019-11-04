#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Economy

40% of Delhi NCR residents want to leave the city due to toxic pollution, survey reveals

Updated : November 04, 2019 01:52 PM IST

A recent survey's findings reveal that around 40 percent of the Delhi National Capital Region’s residents want to leave the city due to the horrible levels of pollution.
The number of people wanting to leave the city and its adjoining areas has increased significantly in comparison to last year when only 35 percent responded in favour of leaving.
42 percent of the respondents said that at least one of their family members visited a doctor or hospital in the past week owing to pollution in the region compared to last year’s 30 percent.
40% of Delhi NCR residents want to leave the city due to toxic pollution, survey reveals
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Moneycontrol Pro active subscriber base crosses 1,00,000

Moneycontrol Pro active subscriber base crosses 1,00,000

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV