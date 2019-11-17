Politics
35 Kashmir politicians moved from Centaur Hotel
Updated : November 17, 2019 05:31 PM IST
Thirty five detained mainstream politicians in Jammu and Kashmir have been moved out of the Centaur hotel on the banks of Dal lake to the MLA hostel in Srinagar on Sunday.
Sources have told IANS that the reasons for shifting the leaders to a new location is due to the cold weather conditions in the Valley, and also the escalating cost of keeping them in a 4-star hotel.
A bill of Rs 3 crore was generated for keeping the leaders in the Centaur hotel. The new accommodation is a cheaper option.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more