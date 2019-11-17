#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
35 Kashmir politicians moved from Centaur Hotel

Updated : November 17, 2019 05:31 PM IST

Thirty five detained mainstream politicians in Jammu and Kashmir have been moved out of the Centaur hotel on the banks of Dal lake to the MLA hostel in Srinagar on Sunday.
Sources have told IANS that the reasons for shifting the leaders to a new location is due to the cold weather conditions in the Valley, and also the escalating cost of keeping them in a 4-star hotel.
A bill of Rs 3 crore was generated for keeping the leaders in the Centaur hotel. The new accommodation is a cheaper option.
