35-foot India, 100-metre graffiti, and poetry: Art at the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest

Updated : January 19, 2020 03:00 PM IST

Pawan Shukla, a visual artist, said that the installation is an attempt to take India away from the clutches of those with a monolithic understanding of the nation and their aversion to anyone with a different opinion.
A nearly 100-metre stretch of the road is adorned with graffiti, decrying the new law, depicting political themes as well as prominent scenes from the anti-CAA protests from across the country.
Poetry, too, has found an indelible space at the protest site. From Bertolt Brecht to Gorakh Pandey and Bashir Badr, lines from several poets have found a place on banners at the site.
