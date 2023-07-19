31 bills listed for Monsoon session, Opposition demands PM's statement on Manipur situation 

While, the opposition demands for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told that the central government is ready to have a discussion on the situation in Manipur during the session of Parliament that would commence from July 20.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told on Wednesday that the government has listed 31 bills for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament which will have 17 sittings before it concludes on August 11.

The central government is ready to have a discussion on the situation in Manipur during the session of Parliament that would commence from July 20, said Joshi. However, he termed the opposition's demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be a reason for disruption.

Joshi told reporters after an all-party meeting held in Delhi, before the commencement of the session on Thursday that the Union Home Ministry was the nodal ministry on the issue of the northeastern state.

Opposition parties have been insisting on a statement by the Prime Minister in Parliament on the situation in Manipur where ethnic violence triggered by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on May 3 has claimed more than 150 lives.

"All parties have been demanding a discussion on Manipur. The government is ready for a discussion on Manipur whenever the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker decide a date and time," Joshi told reporters after the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The opposition also united to demand for the withdrawal of the Delhi Services ordinance, discussion on issues related to Karnataka food security, the Enforcement Directorate action against Tamil Nadu ministers, price rise, train accident at Balasore and challenges on the border.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “We want to bring an adjournment motion (for discussion) tomorrow (Thursday) as the situation in Manipur is deteriorating."

"We (opposition parties) have just one request, please allow the opposition parties to raise their issues in the (Monsoon) Session," Chowdhury added.

Pramod Tewari, Deputy Leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha, told reporters, "We do not understand the silence of the Prime Minister on the Manipur issue. At least he could have issued an appeal for peace."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the party with the support of other opposition parties will oppose Delhi Ordinance Bill

BJD MP Sasmit Patra said that the party pitched for a parliamentary nod for the women's reservation bill, and also asked for special status for Odisha.

"We are hopeful that the government will bring a bill on Uniform Civil Code in Parliament soon," Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale said, adding that the UCC was the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray.

However, Indian Union Muslim League leader E T Mohammad Basheer urged the government not to take any move on the UCC. Basheer added that the 21st Law Commission in its report had said the UCC was neither necessary nor desirable at this moment.

The all-party meeting was attended by 34 parties and 44 leaders informed Joshi after the conclusion of the meeting.